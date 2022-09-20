Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted surgery, and he joined John Veneri on Living808 to introduce himself and his work.

“I grew up in Kea‘au, played football at Kea‘au High School – my parents still live there. I went to Ohio for college and became a volunteer firefighter there and that feeling I got from helping people really made me decide to get into medicine. I came home and attended the UH John A Burns School of Medicine, then did my rotations and residency, then decided to come home and practice.”

We wanted to know more about his nickname “The Robot Doc”

“I specialize in hips and knees and can provide a full range of services for my patients, from injections to traditional surgery and the latest technology with robotic-assisted surgery thanks to Zimmer Biomet technology. I like to explain all of the options to my patients so they are part of the decision-making process. But I have to admit that robotics is my passion. I am the first Orthopedic Surgeon in Hawai‘i who is Fellowship-trained in Robotic Joint Replacement. I believe robotic surgery is more precise, less invasive, has fewer complications, and will get my patients back out there feeling pain-free faster. But, although I use the latest technology, I still believe in good, old-fashioned, friendly and personalized care for each of my patients.”

The Robot Doc is available in Kona on Thursdays and Fridays at the Ali‘i Health Center and performs surgeries at Kona Community Hospital, and they are the first neighbor island hospital to have a Zimmer Biomet Robot called Rosa for knee and hip replacement.

“We are very proud of Kona for really embracing the latest technology. In addition, Honolulu Sports & Spine Surgery Center right here in Honolulu at Waterfront Plaza also has the Rosa Robot, as well, and I performed the very first robotic-assisted hip replacement in Hawai‘i there, so Iʻm very encouraged and excited about the growth of robotics surgery here thanks to these places embracing technology. Itʻs all about the best outcomes for my patients.”

And Dr. Morton has exciting news to share with our Living808 Ohana.

“The latest knee and hip replacements that have a chip which can provide data wirelessly to the surgeon to see how they are working for the patient once they go home. Also A new surgical solution proven to be more effective in preventing infection from surgery. And how we use an Apple watch to help with post-op therapy, plus non-surgical approaches to knee pain, like Platelet Rich Plasma and other injections. My goal is always to work with my patients for the best solution for them, so they can return to pain-free, active lives!”

For more information visit doctormorton.com or call (808) 439-6201.