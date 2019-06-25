Dr. Mai Tai at the Four Seasons Oahu

When you’re in need of poolside refreshments at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Koolina, there is only one person to call….Doctor Mai Tai!!

His services are in high demand and he’s seen many patients since the resort opened in May of 2016.

His prescriptions are beneficial to all those that visit the infinite pools and cabanas and one patron gave high remarks.

“As if from nowhere, a man appeared, cabana-side, with a tray of the most enticing-looking cocktails. Introducing himself as Dr. Mai Tai (an accreditation verified by his name tag), he advised us that our pineapple levels were out of adjustment, a condition for which he had the perfect remedy. Thanking the doctor for the quick diagnosis, we helped ourselves to the elixir, and toasted to a promising new form of tropical medicine.”



For more information visit www.fourseasons.com/oahu and ask for Dr Mai Tai.