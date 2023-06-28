Down to Earth at Kapolei Commons provides healthy great tasting foods that are good for people. They understand how important it is to meet customers’ expectations for high-quality organic and natural products at affordable, down to earth prices. There is an acclaimed hot bar and salad bar with a wide assortment of made-to-order deli items including sandwiches, smoothies, organic espresso drinks, fresh juices, and more. The in-house bakery serves fresh breads, delicious scones, muffins, donuts and more, all made fresh daily and don’t forget the famous desserts, such as cookies, cupcakes, decadent bars, generous slices of cake, cheesecake and pies.

And while you may think of this as a grocery store, there is so much more than just food. Down To Earth has the most complete range of all-vegetarian and natural vitamins, supplements, herbs and homeopathic remedies in Hawaii. And each one of the products are carefully selected to enable customers to support a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, visit https://www.downtoearth.org

Social Media Handles: @downtoearthhi