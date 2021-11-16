Double Musky Inn Brings The Flavors of Louisiana to Alaska With Cajun Inspired Menu

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaskan restaurant, Double Musky Inn is bringing the flavors of Louisiana to the 49th state with award-winning cajun menu.

Family owned and operated, the Double Musky Inn offers a wide-range of cajun food to Alaskan residents and visitors.

“My wife and I are from Louisiana. When we moved to Alaska, we noticed our Alaskan friends never truly experienced cajun food. That’s when we decided to bring our hometown of Louisiana to our new hometown of Alaska through authentic cajun dishes,” says Bob Persons, Owner of Double Musky Inn.

Known for their jambalaya, pepper-steak and deserts, the Double Musky Inn is home to an extensive range of wine.

“We have all sorts of wine here. From white wine, to red wine, aged wine and new, there’s something for every wine-connoisseur here. Food Network, the Chicago Tribune and New York Times are just a few of the media outlets that have mentioned and visited us and we are very proud of what we offer here,” says Justin Person, Manager of Double Musky Inn.

The Double Musky Inn will reopen for Winter December 5th. Those wanting to make reservations, as well as learn about its award-winning menu can do so via the Double Musky Inn’s official website.

Double Musky Inn:

www.doublemuskyinn.com