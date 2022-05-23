Honolulu (KHON2) – doTERRA is bringing the health and wellness of essential oils to Hawaii with the opening of its new fulfillment center on Oahu.

For 14 years, doTERRA has been offering products with an essential oil base to help improve the lives of families around the globe with every doTERRA purchase.

“doTERRA is a health and wellness company that specializes in essential oils and other products. doTERRA literally means gift of the earth. We pride ourselves on sourcing the best products while also helping the most in area we impact,” says Karlel Dixon, doTERRA Wellness Advocate.

doTERRA is now available to Hawaii residents looking to shop in person, as Dixon and her team celebrate the opening of its fulfillment center, a first in Hawaii.

Dixon says, “We are here this week for the opening of our new fulfillment center. Throughout the week leading up to the opening we are hosting a Mālama Hawaiʻi: Week of Service. Some of these events include a taro farm that is being prepared to serve this area.”

To learn more about doTERRA’s mission to keep Hawaii healthy, residents are encouraged to log onto their official website.

doTERRA Essential Oils:

www.doterra.com/malama