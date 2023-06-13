Honolulu (KHON2) – Excitement is in the air as ‘CATS’, one of the longest running musicals arrives in Honolulu for their final shows this weekend. This sensational production has lured cat and musical aficionados witness to the grand finale. Hank Santos a.k.a Rum Tum Tugger, the charismatic and talented cat joined Mikey Monis to talk about the magical journey, and the finale of this national tour.

To commemorate the end of the tour in Hawaiʻi, Rum Tum Tugger shares some dazzling dance moves with Mikey as they shake their tails off.

Don't miss the purr-fect opportunity for an unforgettable night of song, dance, and whiskered enchantment.