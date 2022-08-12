The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the most fun and entertaining charity events in Hawaii. This year, it is returning to an in-person event on August 20th! On Oahu, walkers will follow a course starting from Magic Island that will make its way through Waikiki and back to the starting line.

Domino’s Hawaii will sponsor lunch for all of this year’s walkers, volunteers, course marshals,and more. They will be handing out fresh pizza at the finish line as our way of thanking these thousands of people for coming out, participating, and raising money for a great cause.

To sign up for the walk or for more information, visit charitywalkhawaii.org/oahu or contact the HLTA offices at (808) 923-0407 at any time.