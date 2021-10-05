Domestic Violence Impact on Local Business

Honolulu (KHON2) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Living808 is spotlighting different aspects of this issue, including the impact on local business.

“Domestic violence is a serious workplace issue,” explains David Tumilowicz, Kaiser Permanente/VP Communications. “Victims and abusers can be found in companies across Hawaii, so what are we doing about it? Businesses should be able to assist victims in need of support and have programs in place to address this issue.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the cost of intimate partner rape, physical assault and stalking totals $8.3 billion annually.

Tumilowicz believes businesses and men need to speak up about domestic violence because “most domestic violence is perpetuated by men.”

He adds, “We must work together to effectively address domestic violence in our community. Stand up and speak about abuse, in any environment: work, home, neighbors, community.”

You can take a stand during the 27th Annual Men’s March Against Violence. Ten men representing “all men” will march from Honolulu Hale on October 7th at 1:00 pm and others may join via Facebook Livestream.

Learn more about the Men’ March at: https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/events/