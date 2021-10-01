Domestic Violence Awareness & DVAC Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Living808 is spotlighting the issue with a series of conversations. We begin with the CEO/Co-Founder of the Domestic Violence Action Center, Nanci Kreidman.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a nation-wide effort to raise awareness about domestic violence and its impact on our community,” says Kreidman. “It creates a chance to deepen understanding, encourage personal responsibility and collection action to address the costly and complex issue impacting many island families. This has been an especially busy year for DVAC, with unforeseen repercussions from the pandemic, and our agency has never been busier.”

DVAC is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Kreidman adds, “A milestone worth noting. The community has made great strides in addressing domestic violence. and DVAC has been there every step of the way. Our agency’s servant leadership, with devoted professional staff has touched the lives of so many in the community.”

You can get involved in many ways. City Mill will be employing a “spare change” campaign through October 17. The 27th Annual Men’s March Against Violence will take place virtually on October 7. There will be a Facebook live covering the Men’s March, with 10 men gathered who will act as “all men” and they will march downtown. The theme is is: E Ho’okanaka, which means to be a man of worth. Men will be wearing face masks with the theme message and asked to post a selfie, with the hashtag #e_hookanka.

You can also purchase special 30th Anniversary merchandise, such as a Pegge Hopper pouch or beach towel by visiting: www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/events

Website: www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org

Social Media Handles: @domesticviolenceactioncenter