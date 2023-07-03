Honolulu (KHON) – Mental health and wellbeing is being acknowledged throughout the summer with more group-oriented activities.

With a lot of summer activities happening, the Department of Health, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD) is encouraging Hawaiʻi residents to participate in summer events to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“Now that it’s summer, the state has bon dances. I bring this up because art, music, and dance can be powerful contributors to our well-being in several ways. Engaging in your cultural practices can be a highly gratifying experience. It can also increase a sense of belonging and connection to the community. Some activities are more like rituals that give our lives predictability and control. Going to the movies, plays, and concerts all count as cultural engagement,” says Dr. Scott Shimabukuro, PH.D., Clinical Psychologist, CAMHD.

In addition to group activities, Shimabukuro feels art and music is a creative outlet for those who want to focus on their mind, independently.

Shimabukuro says, “Creative activities activate the reward centers in the brain, further buffering against stress and anxiety and increasing an individual’s resilience. This seems to happen regardless of whether you’ve had past artistic experiences. People who participate in these activities say they experience calm and feel better about themselves. Regarding music, people engaged in musical activities report a sense of regulating their emotions, serving as a coping strategy, and reporting greater life satisfaction than those not involved in music.”

The Department of Health, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division encourages Hawaiʻi residents to research upcoming community events via its official website.

The Department of Health, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division

Website: health.hawaii.gov/camhd

Social Media Handles: FB/IG @camhdhawaii