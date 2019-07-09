Dogwalker Etc. Hosts Doggy Field Trip to Manoa Falls

Your dog can take a hike while you work.

Dogwalker Etc. Owner Erin Gerwig invited Living808 to tag along on a “doggy field trip” to Manoa Falls.

Dogwalker Etc. takes dogs that need & enjoy more exercise on safe hikes, a minimum of one hour, for each outing.

Manoa Falls was picked because it’s “a lovely shaded hike with plenty of easy places to stop for water breaks.”

“We always stay on pet friendly trails around the island” adds Gerwig. ” We usually provide one to one trips although we have taken up to 12 dogs at once if they all work well within the same pack.”

Website: http://dogwalkeretc.com

Instagram: dogwalkerhawaii

Facebook: dogwalker.etc