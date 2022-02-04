Doctors of Waikiki Offers Covid Services to Hawaii Residents and Its Guests

Honolulu (KHON2) – Doctors of Waikiki provides a combination of covid-19 services to Hawaii residents and guests.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Doctors of Waikiki has become the states leading urgent care administering over 600,000 tests and diagnosing over 10,000 positive Covid cases.

“We believe to give the best medical care we need the best tools and technology. That’s why we monitored what was happening with the pandemic around the world and immediately started talks to acquire Covid test kits,” says Dr. Tony Trpkovski.

Trpkovski says, “We monitored what was happening with the pandemic around the world and immediately started talks to acquire Covid test kits. We were the first to offer drive-through Rapid Covid Testing. We then helped patients get their Nucleic Acid Amplification test results in under 20 mins by acquiring Abbott’s ID Now Test.”

In addition to offering testing and caring for covid-19 positive patients. Trpkovski created face shields, an invention that was created by him and his brother.

“Face shields are one of the most important tools to protect you from Covid. If someone is speaking, coughing or sneezing they are projecting droplets of the virus. If you don’t have eye protection or face protection, those droplets will enter your eyes, nose and mouth. My brother and I started brainstorming an extreme coverage shield that could protect not only frontline workers but everyone. In March of 2020, True Hero Shield went into production in Jamestown, New York where they were producing 60,000 a day. I donated shields to local hospitals and medical providers to make sure they had high-quality protection. Our goal was to create a tool everyone could use to protect themselves,” says Trpkovski.

