The holidays are a wonderful time to spend with friends and family, and it’s important to give your ‘ohana the gift of health. It’s a high travel season, which contributes to the spread of infectious diseases like the Flu, Cold and Covid. This Flu and Cold season will most likely be worse than years past because less people are wearing masks to help lower the spread, and we are back to gathering more. Dr. Desmond Foo, MD, Founder of Aloha Aesthetics provides tips to staying healthy this holiday season.

At Doctors of Waikiki, they offer the Flu Shot for all ages (including the Fluad Quadrivalent Shot for 65+ kupuna) and are administering the Pfizer vaccines and bivalent booster (ages 5+). No appointment is needed, and all are welcome. Another tip is if you feel sick, the best thing to do is stay home and away from other people in your immediate household or extended family staying with you. If you enter a common area it’s recommended to wear a mask. Studies show this can prevent transmission of illness to others. At Doctors of Waikiki, they have the gold standard PCR tests that can detect Influenza A/B, Covid and RSV within 45 mins. If you have symptoms, have been exposed or want to be tested for peace of mind please head into Doctors of Waikiki at.

