DIY Studio Renovation

If you are looking to renovate your detached studio Leslie Bovaird from A House Is Built can help.

“Our studio has been a rental for the past 13 years and after having several different tenants live in the space, it was about time to switch out a lot of the things that came with the house originally. The carpet was in pretty bad condition and the walls and baseboards had some water damage and discoloration from attempts at wall patching. And there wasn’t enough Storage space Or furniture. And the reason why we decided to DIY Is to basically save costs. I didn’t feel like I needed to budget so much on the materials since we essentially had no labor costs.”

Follow Leslie with her step by step instructions and for more DIY projects or to ask for her help on a project, follow her IG @a_house_is_built or on Facebook: A House Is Built – Home Staging and Interior Décor and check out the website at www.ahouseisbuilt.com