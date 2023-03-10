Honolulu (KHON2) – Los Angeles based company, Distinctive Assets Offers celebrity placement, product introduction and branding opportunities for some of the biggest shows in Hollywood.

The 95th Oscar Ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 12th and select nominees and industry professionals will receive the latest products worth over 100,000 dollars.

“These gift bags are great. We have some familiar products like the Refa brand, Miage, Haviana’s and more. What‘s super exciting about these bags are the two trips offered. One with a trip to Italy and the other with a trip to Canada,” says Lash Fary, Owner of Distinctive Assests.

Those wanting to learn more about Distinctive Assets can do so via its official website.

