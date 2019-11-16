Disney Frozen Jr. comes to Hawaii

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is coming to The Performing Arts Center of Kapolei! Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical hit, and brings Elsa (Kimie Fujioka), Anna (Seanalei Nishimura), and the magical land of Arendelle to life. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus new songs written for the Broadway production.

Opening night is happening Friday, November 22nd and shows continue till Saturday, December 14. Tickets range between $7 – $12.

For more information visit http://packapolei.org