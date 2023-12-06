Get ready for a festive shopping experience at The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair, coming to The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on December 8, 9, and 10. Presented by Sunshine Productions, this much-anticipated event features over 250 booths brimming with unique items perfect for Christmas shopping.

A Showcase of Local Talent and Flavors

Yasmin Dar, the fair’s representative, highlights an array of enticing food items from various vendors. First up, she showcases a chic top from Keli’iwehi, a family-owned Oahu-based clothing business known for its vibrant prints and styles. But the spotlight doesn’t stop there – Yasmin also introduces a feast for the taste buds with selections from local food artisans.

Snacks to Savor

Huff n’Puff offers a delightful range of puff rice snacks in six flavors, including the must-try Macadamia Nut and the unique Furikake arare. Another standout is Chyler’s Hawaiian Beef Chips, wafer-thin dried beef slices available in Original, Cracked Pepper, and Spicy – a crispy treat that’s hard to resist.

Sweet Treats and More

Kainoa Kookie Company brings a sweet touch with cookies in over ten flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Cornflake, and Lilikoi. Don’t miss their Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels and Almond Crunch. Also, Dip Into Paradise offers a selection of Made in Hawaii Butters, Jams, Jellies, Mustards, and Syrups. Favorites include Lilikoi Butter and Guava Jam, perfect for enhancing any meal or snack.

Plan Your Visit

The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is not just about shopping; it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and find that perfect gift for your loved ones – or even for yourself. Admission is just $5.00 per person, with free entry for military families and children under 7. Visit The Blaisdell Box Office on event days to get your tickets, and don’t forget to download a $2.00 off admission coupon from www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com. The fair hours are December 8 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., December 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come early, shop, and indulge in the wonderful foods available!