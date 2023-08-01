Secure Gold Buyers has a few great events coming up! Ryan Knott, the CEO of Secured Gold Buyers, joined us to talk about the events and the company’s mission. Secure Gold Buyers is one of Hawaii’s most trusted and sought-after buyers of precious items. Since their establishment in 2008, Secured Gold Buyers has been based in Honolulu, serving a multitude of customers and helping them unlock the true value of their unwanted jewelry, watches, coins, and sterling silver.

He shared that there is no charge for their services, and they provide free appraisals, ensuring customers are well-informed about the worth of their items. This transparency and fair pricing have led to a high percentage of customers deciding to sell their valuables to Secured Gold Buyers. Many customers choose this option as they no longer wear certain items or have broken pieces they can no longer use.

Secured Gold Buyers isn’t just limited to gold, silver, and platinum jewelry. They are eager to purchase any item made of these precious metals as long as it is not plated. For silver, they look for sterling silver pieces. Furthermore, the company extends their buying reach to gold and silver coins and bullion, high-end watches like Rolex, high-end jewelry, and both set and loose diamonds. Their willingness to consider a wide variety of items has established them as a versatile buyer in the industry.

For those interested in exploring the value of their precious items, Secured Gold Buyers is hosting special events. Starting from Wednesday through Saturday, they will be held at the Ala Moana Hotel from 9 am to 4 pm on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Additionally, they will be present at the Pearl Country Club on the 3rd (Thursday) and the Embassy Suites in Kapolei on the 4th (Friday) for one day each.

For more information, visit securedgoldbuyers.com