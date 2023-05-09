In the picturesque town of Kailua, just off the stunning Lanikai Beach, lies a place revered by local watermen and visitors alike – the Mokulua Islands, affectionately known as the Twin Islands. These captivating isles have become synonymous with Hawaii’s truly unique ocean environment, and they serve as the inspiration behind Twin Islands Clothing, a brand that embodies the laid-back lifestyle of Kailua. The clothing brand has become extremely popular across the state, but especially in Kailua, where their stores are located. Kelly went out to Kailua Beach Center to talk with Baily Miller about Twin Islands and learn how the business came to be.

The origin story of Twin Islands Clothing is deeply intertwined with the lives of twin brothers, Mike and Peter Miller. Growing up in Lanikai, they found solace and excitement in the waves surrounding the Mokulua Islands. Whenever possible, the brothers would paddle out and surf, forging a deep connection with these pristine islets. Following their graduation from Kalaheo High School, Mike and Pete embarked on professional surfing careers, traveling the world, and competing in renowned surf destinations. However, tragedy struck in 2006 when Pete was involved in a devastating airplane crash. The loss of his twin brother shook Mike to his core, leaving a void that seemed impossible to fill. Determined to honor his brother’s memory and carry on his legacy, Mike established Twin Islands Clothing three years later.

Drawing upon his love for the Mokulua Islands and the lifestyle they represented, Mike created the iconic logo that is now found all over the east side The logo encompasses the Twin Islands themselves, a vibrant sunrise symbolizing hope and new beginnings, a curling wave reminiscent of the surf break known as “wraparounds,” and an iwa bird, which Mike believes serves as a symbol of Peter watching over them all.

Twin Islands Clothing represents more than just stylish apparel; it embodies the essence of the Mokulua Islands and the laid-back island lifestyle that captivates all who visit. Each garment is infused with the spirit of aloha, reflecting the love and passion that Mike and Peter Miller shared for these magnificent islets.

The Aloha Shack is also tucked within the Twin Islands Clothing store at Kailua Beach Center. You can both shop and eat at their location!

For more information, visit tisurf.com.