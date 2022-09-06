John Veneri went to Quiora at the Ritz Carlton Residences to talk with Executive Chef Eric Oto and Sous Chef Casey Kusaka to talk about the hidden gem restaurant located in Waikiki. An Italian and Mediterranean influenced restaurant, Quiora offers new dinner menu items and a popular ‘Business Luncheon’ menu and program.

“What makes Quiora unique is our service and our hospitality, our mindfulness to our ingredients, our guests, our cocktail program and wine program. Everything that goes into being on this property really allows us to showcase what we can do and what Hawaii offers,” says Kusaka.

For more information or to make a reservation visit quiorawaikiki.com.