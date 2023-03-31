A pow wow is a vibrant and colorful celebration of Native American history and culture that brings people together to share songs, dances, and stories. While it is primarily a social gathering, it also has a ceremonial aspect to it that honors the traditions and values of Native American communities. Pow wows are a way for people to connect with their cultural roots, learn about different tribal customs and practices, and express their creativity and individuality through dance and music.

At the Oahu Native Nationz Organization’s Pow Wow, visitors can expect to see champion Pow Wow singers and dancers who will act as head staff and keep the event moving. The public is also encouraged to join in the dance through the “Intertribals” and “Round Dances”, where everyone is invited to participate. These dances are a great way to connect with others and experience the joy and energy of Native American dance and music.

In addition to the dance and music performances, visitors can also enjoy delicious Native American Frybread and Frybread Taco’s, which will be available for purchase. The pow wow is free and open to the public, providing an opportunity for everyone to learn and appreciate the richness and diversity of Native American culture.

The Oahu Native Nationz Organization’s Pow Wow will take place this weekend on April 1st and 2nd at Magic Island from 10am to 6pm. This event is a wonderful way to celebrate and honor Native American heritage and learn about the history and traditions of these vibrant and dynamic communities. For more information, visit the Oahu Native Nationz Organization social media pages @ONNO808.