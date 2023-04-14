Get ready to groove to the beats of the 70s at this year’s annual HUGS gala. “Groovin’ with HUGS” will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm, at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. This year, the gala will be a disco-themed party under the stars, where attendees can mingle and enjoy great food, music, and special giveaways and drawings. Alex Wereszczynskyj, Development Director of HUGS, and Amy Morton-Sogi, Executive Director, joined us to talk about the great event!

Amy shared, “HUGS is a local non-profit organization that supports families across the state with a seriously ill child. Our mission is to strengthen Hawaii’s families and improve their quality of life by providing both emotional and financial support to the entire family. HUGS was founded in 1982 by a group of volunteers at Unity Church who recognized the many challenges and stressors faced by families with a seriously ill child. Programs and serices are provided to HUGS families at no charge, and HUGS serves children ages birth to 21 years old who have been diagnosed with a life-threatneing illness that ranges from cancer to cardiac conditions, liver and kidney ailments, and chromosomal defects. Our ultimate goal is to ensure families don’t face their journey alone.”

The event is open to the public, and individual tickets start at $250. Dressing up in disco-themed attire is encouraged but not required. Attendees can enjoy the special promo code provided by Alohilani Resort, which offers discounted room stays.

You can use the promo code LIVING808 to get a 30% discount on general admission and VIP tickets until April 21!

You can purchase tickets online at the HUGS website, hugshawaii.org, or call 808-732-4846 for more information. By attending this event, you can have fun while supporting a great cause. It’s a perfect opportunity to dance, mingle, and make a difference in the lives of families with seriously ill children in Hawaii.