Diner en Blanc Celebrates National Caviar Day & Previews Top Secret Event

Living808 got a head start celebrating National Caviar Day with Le Dîner en Blanc – Honolulu.

They brought in a sample of the spread that guests can enjoy at the event in September, including delicious caviar from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.

Tsar Nicoulai Caviar is known for their artisanal hand-crafted white sturgeon caviar.

The caviar was paired with delectable dishes from La Tour Bakehouse.

For dinner guests attending the event who don’t want to pack their own food, they can pre-purchase a catered picnic basket prepared by La Tour Bakehouse.

Our hosts sampled caviar with ulu “pancake” bites, along creme fraiche, chopped onion, chive, hard boiled egg crumble.

The highly anticipated Le Dîner en Blanc – Honolulu is returning to the islands for another all-white inspired evening on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

It will mark its sixth year on Oahu and expects to attract another sold-out crowd of guests, dressed in all white, to a secret location that will only be revealed on the day of the event.

Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 opens on August 6 and is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 opens on August 13 and is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; Phase 3 opens on August 15 and is for individuals who signed up on the waiting list.

For a chance to be part of this milestone event, register now for the waiting list at register.dinerenblanc.com/honolulu/en/register <https://register.dinerenblanc.com/honolulu/en/register>.

