Digital Transformation: An Upcoming AMA Hawaii Conference

The American Marketing Association is the largest professional association for marketers in US with over 40,000 members worldwide.

The Hawaii chapter has an October event that will feature Peter Dooher, Senior VP of Digital Strategy at Servco Pacific, Todd Robertson, President & CEO of Hyperspective, and Kristina Lockwood, General Manager of KHON2. The panelists will share their perspectives and insights about what it means to digitally transform a company, and share their advice for navigating the internal and external challenges of such a shift.

Digital Transformation

American Marketing Association

October 22, 2019

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Entrepreneurs Sandbox in Kakaako

Website: http://amahawaii.org