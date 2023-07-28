Diem 99 Cafe, a beloved local restaurant with roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket, has been serving delicious Vietnamese dishes for over 22 years. Recently, they made a significant move and now call Sand Island their new home. Now, they are expanding by adding their second location! Next week they’ll be opening in Pearlridge and they Living808 to talk all about it.

For those wondering about the new location’s offerings, Henry Trinh shared that they are adding a delightful array of new items to the menu. While specifics weren’t disclosed during the interview, diners can undoubtedly look forward to an even more diverse and delightful selection of Vietnamese cuisine.

As for the grand opening, Diem 99 Cafe aims to welcome customers to their Pearlridge location in early August. Once they open their doors, patrons can enjoy their delectable dishes from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, providing ample time for a delightful Vietnamese lunch or dinner.

For more information, visit https://www.diem99cafe.biz/