Diamond Head Plants’ Holiday Arrangement Benefits Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Diamond Head Plants has a special tropical holiday arrangement that benefits Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

The arrangement has a poinsettia plant along with orchids and a house plant, with a portion of proceeds from the sale of each plant helping to make wishes come true for children battling serious illnesses in Hawaii.

Rod Oshima showcased the Diamond Head Plants holiday poinsettia arrangement on Living808, along with other popular picks such as Monsterra.

To order plants or ask Rod tips, contact Diamond Head Plants at (808) 542-9858

Website: www.diamondheadplants.com