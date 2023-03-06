Honolulu (KHON2) – The Diamond Bakery flagship store in Kalihi is offering seasonal and one-of-a-kind flavors that can’t be purchased anywhere else.

For over 100 years, Diamond Bakery has been providing customers with freshly made cookies and products only made in Hawaii.

“When customers come to our main store here in Kalihi, they will be able to shop for products that are unique to this location. It’s a great location because it’s in the same building as our factory, so our customers know that it’s freshly made products straight from the oven,” says Maggie Li, Sales and Marketing Director.

Customers can also shop Diamond Bakery products online and its team will directly ship those products out.

Diamond Bakery:

Address: 756 Moowaa St, Honolulu, HI 96817

Website: www.diamondbakery.com

Phone: 808-847-3551