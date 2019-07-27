Design & Decor: New Coastal Living Escape Collection Debuts at HomeWorld

Honolulu (KHON2) – Bring the beach and outdoor feeling into your home with HomeWorld’s new Coastal Living collection called Escape.

“We wanted you to think of the coast… the idea of fun in the sun, spending time with loved ones and retreating from the day to day,” says Universal Furniture representative Jaclyn Jimenez. “We really feel this collection lives up to it’s name, ESCAPE. Whether you’re furnishing your home, rental property or secret getaway, you’re able to escape with this whole home furniture collection.”

The pieces are in shades and materials reminiscent of laidback Island life, such as rattan, blues, grays, and greens.

It’s natural, light and beautiful. The fun thing about this collection is that it can be curated to each customer.

It’s not your standard matching pieces.

You get to play with color, texture and size; customizing the perfect setting for your home.

