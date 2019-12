When the Central Oahu Youth Services Association—or COYSA—began renovating their youth shelter in Haleiwa, they realized they were facing several serious obstacles. But thanks to donations from private donors, government grants and a surprise from the business community, the project is well underway. COYSA’s Linda Ikeda tells us the heartwarming story of SlumberWorld’s response to budget problems facing the youth service organization.

