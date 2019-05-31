Nattuzi Opens New Gallery at Salt Lake Homeworld

The luxury leather brand Natuzzi has a new gallery at the Salt Lake Homeworld location and you can upgrade to a higher quality leather as part of its grand opening.

Natuzzi Editions is 100% designed in Italy, is the world’s largest furniture R&D, which has 120 full-time designers.

The product is globally manufactured, (made in Natuzzi) in one of the Company’s 11 factories.

The proud tradition started by Pasquale Natuzzi back in 1959 when he opened a workshop and mad his first couches by hand.

Nattuzi is still majority owned by the Natuzzi family and carries on the original vision to make quality, luxury leather customized for owners’ lifestyles.

Sales Area Manager for California and Hawaii, Codrin Coroama, gave Living808’s Tannya Joaquin a history lesson on Natuzzi, talked about the “multisensorial” buying experience, and where designs are moving.

You can find Natuzzi Editiona at Homeworld’s Salt Lake location, any HomeWorld Furniture on Oahu, and at www.homeworld.com

