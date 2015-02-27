Is your pillow right for you?

Did you know that using the wrong pillow at night can prevent you from having a good night’s rest? Holly Adorno with Bedgear joins us in studio and explains the importance of a “pillow fitting”.

“If your body reaches peak recovery and rest, there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Being more well-rested and poised to tackle your day results in superior brain function, as well as increased physical stamina and endurance. It’s no secret that a better night’s rest is better for overall health,” says Adorno.

Adorno adds, “when an individual is fitted properly for a pillow, it really opens up the door to a world of better, deeper sleep. We’ve gotten amazing feedback from people who are experiencing better night’s rest with our pillows, sheets and more. It doesn’t take long to be properly fitted for a pillow, but those few minutes could be the difference between a good night’s sleep and tossing and turning all night.”

Bedgear products are currently available at Slumberworld (a Division of C. S. Wo & Sons, Ltd.)Website/Link: http://www.slumberworldhawaii.com/ http://www.bedgear.com Business Phone Number:

SlumberWorld Stores

Honolulu – 808-545-3555

Pearlridge – 808-487-1291

Ward – 808-791-3300

Salt Lake – 808-421-3100

Kahului – 808-877-5503

Kailua-Kona – 808-326-7591

Hilo – 808-935-2917