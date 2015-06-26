Custom furniture pieces that are perfect for you

Furnishing your home or business is exciting but it can also be frustrating. Sometimes you just can’t find what you’re looking for! Either it’s the wrong size, the wrong color, the wrong fabric. That’s why many folks turn to custom order products.

In today’s ‘Design and Décor’, we take you to Homeworld Furniture where you can create a piece that’s perfect for you!

According to Alma Smith, Homeworld’s Sales Manager, there are many reasons why someone might want customized furniture. But usually, it’s to put their own personal touches to reflect their own sense of style. They could be looking for a particular color or fabric pattern to fit the theme they are working with or they may want a material upgrade or a different color finish; it all about finding the exact fit for their needs.

The biggest category of customized furniture at Homeworld is for the living room and family room. The sofas, loveseats, accent chairs can be customized. You can choose to customize in fabric or leather. There are hundreds of colors, fabric designs and leather grades to choose from.

To a limited extent, you can also customize dining and bedroom pieces in terms of color finishes and sometimes the wood finishes depending on the manufacturer.

The length of time depends on where the product is made. Generally, if is made in the U.S., it’s about 3 months. From further away, it could take up to six months.

Website/Link: homeworld.com

Business Phone Number:

HomeWorld stores:

Honolulu – 808-543-5300

Pearlridge – 808-4851065

Kahului – 808-877-5503

Kailua-Kona – 808-326-7591

Hilo – 808-935-2917