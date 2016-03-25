C.S Wo and HomeWorld brings you the new EKOR Stressless collection

The new EKOR Stressless collection will at HomeWorld starting this week! Stressless is the “Innovators of Comfort,” as they are masters of the comfort needs of the human body and continue to develop the most intuitive and beautiful comfort technology. Stressless offers a wide range of contemporary furniture, from classic Stressless recliner chairs, ottomans, love seats and sofas, to fully customizable home theater seating and office chairs.

Their new Stressless YOU line has a more modern, contemporary esthetic but still all about comfort. It’s simple, clean and an updated feel.