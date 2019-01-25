Ashley HomeWorld helps Special Ops Forces get some Shut Eye

Design and Decor

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

They are America’s elite fighting force.

The soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines who willingly walk into harm’s way to protect our freedom.

They are the US Special Operations Forces.

Ashley HomeStore is excited to join a partnership that pledges to donate 15,000 Tempur-Pedic mattresses—one for every member of the U.S. Special Operations Forces.

Operation Shut Eye is a new program in partnership with Tempur-Pedic and nonprofit organization Darkhorse Benefits.

The program gives Ashley customers a unique opportunity to give back to the men and women who sacrifice every day to protect our freedom. 

Website: AshleyHomeworld
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story