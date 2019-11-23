Ashley HomeStore Hawaii Transforms Tannya’s Living808 Office Space

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ashley HomeStore Hawaii helped transform Tannya Joaquin’s office space with a new desk and console to replace her old desk that was an eyesore in the Living808 Green room.

Tannya & Mikey went shopping at Ashley HomeStore Hawaii to find the perfect pieces.

They selected a farm house inspired 60″ Bolanburg Home Office Desk with white and grey wood as a fresh look for the Living808 office in contrast to the dark bulky desk that was there before.

They also found a matching console to display pictures and create a “home office” feel.

Mahalo to Ashley HomeStore Hawaii for helping Tannya & Mikey pick out beautiful pieces for this makeover!

Website: https://www.ashleyfurniture.com