Honolulu (KHON2) – 15,000 Tempur-Pedic mattresses will be donated to members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces as part of “Operation Shut Eye.”

Operation Shut Eye is a new program in partnership with Tempur-Pedic and nonprofit organization Darkhorse Benefits.

Ashley HomeStore is giving customers a unique opportunity to give back to the men and women who sacrifice every day to protect our freedom.

