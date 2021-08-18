Department of Health: Opioid Overdoses

In 2019, nearly 50,000 people in the United States died from opioid-involved overdoses.

The misuse of and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl—is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total “economic burden” of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement, NIH,2019)

Overdose prevention is a straight shot to reducing deaths that are ABSOLUTELY UNNECESSARY. People who use opioids, especially IVDU, are at extremely high risk for respiratory depression, respiratory arrest, and death. Naloxone (Narcan), given intranasally or by a shot, removes the offending opioid off of the opioid receptor where it is replaced by Naloxone.

We discuss the uses of Naloxone with a nurse practitioner to find out just how import this drug is to combat overdose.