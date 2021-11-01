Department of Health Help for Family Stress

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Department of Health is offering help and resources to help families cope with ongoing stress.

“The first thing is to recognize it,” explains Scott Shimabukuro, Ph.D, ABPP. “The majority of parents don’t think their stress level affects their kids. But the majority of kids when asked will say that it does. Parental stress can lead to child maltreatment or behavior problem in children. So the first thing is for parents to recognize this connection.” Dr. Shimabukuro recommends reconnecting with friends and family.

The Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD) provides mental health services free of charge for eligible children and youth in Hawaii who have severe emotional and/or behavioral challenges. Services include assessment, case management, and an array of therapeutic supports provided in the home and community, or temporary out-of-home placements.

Resources to help include a website called helpyourkeiki.com and a companion Instagram site that contains valuable information about children’s mental health. You can contact Hawaii CARES or the Crisis Text Line if immediate support is needed.

Hawaii CARES supports adults and adolescents through crisis, treatment and recovery

Call Oʻahu 1-808-832-3100 | toll-free 1-800-753-6879

For the Crisis Text Line, Hawaii residents need to text the word ALOHA to 741741

Website: <https://health.hawaii.gov/camhd/>

Social Media Handles: @camhdhawaii (Facebook & Instagram)