Department of Health Fall Prevention Campaign

Honolulu (KHON2)- More than 22,000 people in Hawaii are treated in an emergency room every year in Hawaii for a fall and the Department of Health wants to prevent the deaths, injuries or costs associated with falls.

DOH has 335 Public Service Announcements to raise awareness and is promoting preventive measures such as Tai Chi, “Matter of Balance” classes, and safety improvements at home.

The Fall Prevention Consortium has been working to modify homes of kupuna with safety items like bars in bath tubs to prevent falls.

Recently, 40 homes were modified to be safer for seniors in Lanai.

City Mill is partnering as Hawaii’s senior fall prevention headquarters so safety devices are available in their stores.

Websites: www.nogethurt.hawaii.gov

www.ohanastairlifts.com