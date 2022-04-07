Have you done your spring cleaning yet? If not, now’s a good time to get it done and donate items that you no longer use. Kelly Simek went to Goodwill’s flagship store and donation center on Bertania Street to talk with Kelley Cho. Cho shared the importance of donating to Goodwill and some cleaning tips!

Goodwill is helping out community here in Hawaii. Goodwill Hawaii relies on donations from the community to sell in their stores and generate revenue for their job training and employment programs.

Due to the rising cost of goods, there are also many more people looking for affordable options for items. Everything from clothing to cookware is sold at a lower price point at Goodwill locations across the state.

Here are some great cleaning tips she shared from Matt Paxton of “Hoarders”:

-equal in/equal out: Whenever you bring something new into the home, remove an items of equal size.

-divide the storage space in your home evenly for each family member

-if items don’t fit in your space, the family should vote to see if it is allowed to be stored in the family space. If it’s not allowed, then recycle or donate it.

Goodwill has many donation sites across the state, but has also partnered with organizations like the YMCA of Hawaii, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii, and Child and Family Services to open donation centers at their campuses. To find a list of alllocations, visit GoodwillHawaii.org/Donate.

They are hosting pop-up events for Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Donations will be accepted at at Waikele Premium Outlets and the Honolulu Zoo on that day.