DECK. Offers two happy hours

Queen Kapiolani Hotels restaurant and bar ‘Deck.’ is the place for food, drinks and entertainment and Happy Hour can be found twice. The first is from 4 to 6pm every night with a late night happy hour to follow from 9pm to closing.

There are tiki drinks, the signature Mai Tai and the Dealer which is your choice of spirit and the bartender’s imagination. Plus, Lolo’s fish tacos, Kimichi hot dogs and freshly made guacamole.

Beyond Happy Hour, we have Mai Tai Monday, Taco Tuesday where you can get two tacos for $6 from 6:00 PM, and Whiskey Wednesday. On Flip Friday, you flip a coin for a chance to win 50% off food on your next visit. And Sparkling Saturday is half priced mimosas during breakfast and lunch!

There is something for everyone plus a full menu of local entertainment.

More information including making reservations for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Deck. is available online at www.deckwaikiki.com or by phone at (808) 931-4488.