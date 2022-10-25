Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck in Waikiki invites guests to come out to celebrate Halloween weekend.

“We are so excited to bring back Sunset Sessions on Sunday 10/30, featuring Kimie Miner, we made a full Halloween weekend of it.” says Samuel Budd, Food and Beverage Manager at Deck.

According to Budd, guests are encouraged to dress up this Halloween weekend to get into the spirit.

Budd says, “We’ll have a photo booth manned by a professionalphotographer, On Sunday, during Sunset Sessions, we will also be hosting a costume contest between Kimie’s sets.”

Throughout October, the team at Deck will be celebrating the Halloween season with themed handcrafted cocktails and our Head Bartender Jessica Newalu really outdid herself this year.

“We have 5 drinks total for the halloween weekend. They are inspired by some popular films, like ‘Hocus Pocus, Jack and Sally and The Joker,” says Budd.

In addition to the cocktails, Deck will have limited-edition deserts.

Budd says, “We have fall desserts featuring festive flavors including an Ube Apple Tart with whipped cream and dehydrated apples, a Kabocha Tart topped with pumpkin cream cheese, caramel, and pumpkin seeds, and an ube flan. Available now through November 30, 2022.”

Table seating for Sunset Sessions at Deck. (or any festivities that weekend) can be booked by phone (808) 556-2435, or online at www.deckwaikiki.com/. Guests are encouraged to book reservations early; walk-ins are also welcome.