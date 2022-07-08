There is a new brunch menu at Deck in Waikiki and it has some delicious menu items like the tasty Brunch Burger, Deep Dish Haupia French Toast, Shrimp & Grits and so much more. Deck is also bringing back its widely popular Sunset Sessions. This was a night of fun and entertainment that stopped during the pandemic. The last Session was in May of 2021 and to kick it back off, Kapena will be rockin’ the house at the end of the month. Follow deck on social media @deckwaikiki for information or visit them online at deckwaikiki.com.

Breakfast: 6:30am-10am

Brunch: 10am-2pm

Dinner: 4pm-10pm

Daily Happy Hour: 2pm-4pm