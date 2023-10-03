Honolulu (KHON2) – The zombies took over the studio today! Fairai Richmond, Director at Sight and Sound Productions, and Bryan Spicer, Executive Producer of Sight and Sound Productions Hawaii, joined Living808 to talk about “Decade of the Dead” and its significance for Hawaii cinema.

“Decade of the Dead” unfolds a decade after a global zombie outbreak. Survivors, seeking sanctuary on a tropical island, stumble upon a chilling zombie-worshipping cult aiming to rule the post-apocalyptic world.

The film’s inception is credited to filmmakers Adam Deyoe and Loren “Enzo” Simmons, who arrived in Hawaii to craft a sequel to their successful zombie flick, “Dead Season.” Sight and Sound Productions, under Bryan Spicer, extended equipment rentals to the filmmakers.

Hawaii provided an idyllic setting with its stunning natural landscapes and year-round favorable climate. The state boasts a robust film and TV production infrastructure, capable of handling everything from inception to distribution. Moreover, Hawaii offers access to elite crews and cast members, well-versed in major studio productions. The indomitable Aloha Spirit was instrumental, motivating the cast and crew to tackle the film’s challenges with unwavering positivity.

“Decade of the Dead” underscores Hawaii’s potential to write, direct, and produce genre films of this magnitude. 95% of the cast and crew hail from Indigenous Native Hawaiian and local backgrounds. Sight and Sound Productions furnished all necessary equipment. This project underscores Hawaii’s transition from labor to creative hub within the film industry, capable of delivering both intimate and large-scale productions.

“Decade of the Dead” is set to premiere at the Hawaii International Film Festival on October 15th at 9 pm and October 17th at 8:15 pm. Tickets for these screenings quickly sold out, but a limited number of in-person tickets will be available at Kahala Consolidated Theaters on the day of the event. Additionally, a special premiere/Halloween party on October 14th at Next Door Hawaii will unveil exclusive footage, props, set pieces, and a costume fashion show. A select 50 tickets will be released to the general public for this unique experience.

For more info, visit hiff.org/events/decadeofthedead