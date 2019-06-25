Dear Panci: Tips to minimizing dark under eye circle and puffiness

Celebrity Stylist and Living808’s Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci showed us her solution to a problem all of us early risers face every day.

In this latest edition of Dear Panci, Crystal answered a viewer question from Victoria Ishikawa.

“I’ve been having problems with dark circles under my eyes. No matter what kind of concealer I use, I still see a little dark circles. What do you recommend?”

Featured products include:

-Mario Badescu – Hyaluronic Eye Cream, $18, Ulta Beauty

-Mac Fast Response Eye Cream ($32)

-Korean Eye Serum Patches, $6 each pair, Ulta Beauty

-Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $27, Ulta Beauty

-Colourpop No Filter Concealer, $6, Ulta Beauty

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living8808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.



Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.



With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

