February is American Heart Month and ‘Ekahi Health focusses on heart health. There are 2 programs offered at Ekahi Ornish, Ekahi Wellness is your diabetes care management all under one roof – combining consultations with health professionals and group classes focused on lifestyle changes. There is also the ‘Ekahi Ornish program that launched in late 2015.

It is a 9-week lifestyle modification program focused on reversing the effects of heart disease – which is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.