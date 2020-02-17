Dear Panci: The Golden Glow

Our Living808 Stylist Crystal Pancipanci gives us a lesson on how to get the perfect “Golden Glow” with her Ulta Beauty picks.

Ulta Beauty Product Picks Include:

  • Kylie Banana Powder
  • KKW Lip Liners
  • Anatasia Beverly Hill Eye Brow Pencil Med Brown
  • Tarte Shape Tape Concealer (Tan)
  • Tarte Shape Tape Concealer  (Medium Tan)
  • Benefit Hoola Bronzer
  • Beauty Blender & Cleanser
  • Hot Tool Curling Iron 1″
  • Mac Brushstroke Liquid Liner – Brush Brown
  • Mac Strobe Cream in Gold Lite
  • Mac Fast Response Eye Creme

Ulta Website: http://ulta.com

Crystal Pancipanci Website: http://pancistyle.com

