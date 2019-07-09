Dear Panci Summer Beauty Tips – The Summer Glow

In this episode of Dear Panci, Style expert Crystal Pancipanci answers the letter of a local musician and artist, Kimie Miner who writes,

Dear Panci,

You are always glowing and I Love that PANCI Glow! Your video inspired me to get some new products and self care items. As a new mom of two, I wanna practice more self care. What’s an easy way to always have that dewy, fresh natural glow especially for summer?

What are your favorite highlighters and body glow products I should order?

Kimie Miner

Hauula

Watch as Crystal shows Tannya what works best and how you can Hydrate, Exfoliate, and Scrub.

If you’d like to check these and other tips, visit www.pancistyle.com and if you need help email Crystal at dearpanci@khon2.com