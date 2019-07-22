Dear Panci: Steps & Tools to Get Best Brows

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Style Guru, Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci showed us step by step easy ways to get your best and natural brows for our latest edition of Dear Panci.

It’s one of Crystal’s most frequently asked questions.

Dear Panci,

How do you fill in your eyebrows? I don’t wear much makeup, but love natural full eyebrows that are not overly done. Any tips and what’s products do should I get?

Martha

(Los Angeles, CA)

Steps

1. Brush

2. Fill with a Brow Pencil (Light Hand)

3. Highlight

4. Set

Tools:

Tweezers

Spoolie or Clean Mascara Wand

Smudge Brush

Eye brow Pencil

Highlight

Brow Gel

Panci Product Picks:

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Pencil ($24) Macy’s

Kelly Baker Brows Eye Brow Pencil (Kellybakerbrows.com)

Kelly Baker Brows Highlight and Smudge Brush (Kellybakerbrows.com)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighter & Gel (Nordstrom)

If you want the perfect brow, you need the best products & it helps to see a professional to first shape them.

Filling in your brows should be always light handed, easy and natural.

Pro Tip: Thicker, fuller, natural brows always make you look younger and also help to open up & frame your face. So it’s so important to get them done my by right.

Pro Tip: make sure to use a mascara wand to brush out the brow to blend product in and keep brows looking more natural. Remember “less is more”

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

Websites: www.pancistyle.com www.macys.com

Crystal Pancipanci wants to answer your fashion and beauty questions on Living808. Email: dearpanci@khon2.com