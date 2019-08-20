Dear Panci: Pro Tips To Apply False Eyelashes Like a Star

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Style Guru, Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci, showed us step by step how to apply false eyeslashes like a pro for our latest edition of Dear Panci.

Long, full lashes are in and getting the look right is a question Crystal gets a lot.

Dear Panci,

How do you apply false eyelashes on yourself? I always try, but it always so hard and messy? So I just end up giving up.

Aloha,

Tess

Honolulu

What are the proper steps?

● Size the lashes to your eye and trim outter or inner lash.

● Apply the lash glue to the outer seam of the eyelash strip with an applicator or small brush. …

● Let the glue get a tacky for a about 10 seconds.

● Tilt your head back and look down.

● Using a tweezer or lash applicator, lace the strip on your eyelid, positioning it as close as possible to your natural lashes. …

● Appy from enter and secure outer then inner lash into the right position

● Allow the glue to dry naturally. …

● Apply mascara to your lashes. …

● Apply liquid eyeliner along your upper lids to hid glue strip (Optional)

Panci Product Picks:

Duo Lash Glue

Ardrell Lashes- Demi Wispies (Drug Store)

House of Lashes- Iconic Lites (Sephora)

Dear Panci

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

Website: www.pancistyle.com

Crystal Pancipanci wants to answer your fashion and beauty questions on Living808. Email: dearpanci@khon2.com